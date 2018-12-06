One Marine Dead, Five Still Missing After Crash off Japan

Search and rescue efforts continue off the coast of Japan where two U.S. Marine Corps aircraft collided Thursday.
Two of the seven Marines on the aircraft have been found with one confirmed dead and one reportedly in stable condition.
There are no details on the condition of the second.
The mishap occurred during a midair refueling exercise between an F/A-18 Hornet and a KC-130 fuel tanker about 55 miles from the coast of Southwest Japan.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Stocks Plunge 700 Points Amid China Trade War Fears Stocks Plunge Amid China Trade War Fears VIDEO: Coral Springs Officer Appears to Kick Handcuffed Suspect 76th Annual Golden Globes Nominations WATCH: Clinton’s Chilly Reception for the Trumps at Bush 41’s Funeral Two Marines Found After Crash, Five Still Missing
Comments