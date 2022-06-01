One Of Our Fav 80’s Songs Is About To Become An Even Bigger Hit Thanks To Stranger Things!

Kate Bush’s fame is rising thanks to “Stranger Things” season 3. The song is number one on iTunes, Amazon, and Spotify’s U.S. charts.

Billboard reported song streams surged 8,700% globally and 9,900% in the U.S. the day before “Stranger Things” Season 4 debuted on Netflix.

Nora Felder, “Stranger Things” music supervisor, told Vanity Fair she was looking for a song that would “resonate with Max’s experience” She got “excited” when she connected “Running Up That Hill”

Felder informed the magazine that Bush approved the song for the show.

Do you think Bush’s song was a good choice for the scene?