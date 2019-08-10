One of the Best Astronomical Events of the Year

Get set for one of the best shows of the year and the best part? It’s free. Scientists say that the meteor shower known as the Perseids will reach its peak Monday into Tuesday morning. According to the American Meteor Society, “the Perseids are the most popular meteor shower as they peak on warm August nights as seen from the Northern Hemisphere.” It’s expected that up to 100 meteors per hour will occur during the peak night, have you witnessed the Perseids before? When and where? What other celestial phenomenons do you enjoy?