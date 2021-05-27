One of the real singers behind Milli Vanilli dies of COVID-19

L-Fabrice Morvan, R- John Davis; Sebastian Willnow/Getty Images

John Davis, one of the singers who actually performed the hit songs credited to Milli Vanilli, has died of COVID-19, the New York Post reports. He was 66.

Davis’ daughter confirmed the news on Facebook, writing, “Unfortunately my dad passed away this evening through the coronavirus. He made a lot of people happy with his laughter and smile, his happy spirit, love and especially through his music. He gave so much to the world! Please give him the last round of applause. We will miss him dearly.”

Milli Vanilli scored chart-topping hits and sold millions of albums from 1989-1990, even winning a Grammy. But the duo — Rob Pilatus and Fabrice Morvan — were eventually exposed as frauds. Producer Frank Farian hired the good-looking actor/dancers to front the act and lip-sync in performance, but in the studio, he had actual singers record such hits as “Blame It On the Rain” and “Girl You Know It’s True.” Davis was one of those singers, along with Brad Howell, 77. Pilatus and Morvan’s Grammy was later revoked. Platus died in 1998 of an accidental drug and alcohol overdose.

As the Post notes, Davis went on to perform with Morvan, billing themselves as Face Meets Voice. Morvan posted a photo of them together and tweeted, “R.I.P BROTHER @JohnDavisRMV CAN’T BELIEVE IT, THANKS FOR ALL THE LOVE YOU’VE SPREAD THROUGH OUT THE YEARS, FROM THE EDGE OF THE STAGE.”

“YOU AND I HAD A GREAT RUN, IT WAS FUN TO CELEBRATE LIFE WITH THE HELP OF MUSIC,” Morvan added. “PEACE ONE LOVE YOUR VOICE WILL LIVE ON. PLAY IT LOUD EVERYBODY.”

The official Milli Vanilli account tweeted, “It’s a sad day….. RIP John. We wouldn’t be who we are without you.”

R.I.P BROTHER @JohnDavisRMV

CAN’T BELIEVE IT, THANKS FOR ALL THE LOVE YOU’VE SPREAD THROUGH OUT THE YEARS, FROM THE EDGE OF THE STAGE. YOU AND I HAD A GREAT RUN, IT WAS FUN TO CELEBRATE LIFE WITH THE HELP OF MUSIC. PEACE ONE LOVE

YOUR VOICE WILL LIVE ON. PLAY IT LOUD EVERYBODY. pic.twitter.com/tlvSEiYoS4 — Fab Morvan (@fabmorvan) May 24, 2021

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.