One person was shot outside the Broward County main library Tuesday afternoon.

The adult male victim was taken to Broward Health Medical Center shortly after 1 p.m, according to the Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue.

It is unclear whether police have a suspect in custody at this time.

Police have not released any other information at this time.

The post One person shot outside Broward County Main Library appeared first on 850 WFTL.