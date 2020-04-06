'One World: Together at Home' special to feature Elton John, Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder & more

ABC/Randy HolmesAre you ready for another star-packed TV special featuring artists appearing from their homes?

Paul McCartney, Elton John and Stevie Wonder are among the many famous music stars set to take part in One World: Together at Home, a two-hour special from Global Citizen and the World Health Organization that will air April 18 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, NBC and CBS, as well as other networks and platforms.

The program will be hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel, and will be curated by Lady Gaga.

Celebrities and artists who will participate in the special include Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Coldplay's Chris Martin, Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder, Latin superstar J Balvin, John Legend, country stars Kacey Musgraves and Keith Urban, Lizzo, soccer legend David Beckham, and actors Idris Elba, Kerry Washington and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

The special isn't a telethon -- it's described as a "global broad entertainment special to celebrate the heroic efforts of community health workers and support the World Health Organization and the global fight to end COVID-19."

In addition, the special's stated purpose is to "educate and inform on COVID-19 risks, prevention and response," so in addition to the stars, WHO experts and healthcare workers will appear.

Other platforms where you can watch or stream the show include Bravo, E!, ABC News Live, Freeform, MTV, CMT, Comedy Central, VH1, SYFY, MSNBC, Facebook, Hulu, Instagram, Apple, YouTube ad Yahoo. Basically, there's no excuse not to watch it. For more information, visit GlobalCitizen.org/togetherathome.

Elton hosted a similarly star-studded COVID charity special, Living Room Concert for America, that aired on Fox on March 29.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.