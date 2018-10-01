One year since the Las Vegas shooting, the deadliest in modern American history

On October 1, 2017, a gunman opened fire on the crowd at the Route 91 Harvest music festival, killing 58 people and wounding hundreds.

The tragedy is being remembered with moments of silence, memorials, and stories dedicated to the #VegasStrong heroes.

Survivors of the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history came together to reflect on the tragedy one year later at the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden.

Click here to remember the names of the 58 victims.

