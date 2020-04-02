OneRepublic is bringing "Better Days" to Jeep owners in new ad

Dennis Leupold

One of OneRepublic's new songs, "Better Days," was written while the band was in quarantine. Now, it's soundtracking a new Jeep ad, in hopes that it will "bring comfort" to people amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Forbes reports that a few weeks ago, OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder sent the song to Olivier Francois, the chief marketing officer of Fiat Chrysler Automotive, Jeep's parent company.

"It’s so anthemic and beautiful,” Francois told Forbes. "I thought it was a good rallying cry...Together with our [slogan] ‘Drive Forward,’ it says that we’re in this together, and we will survive this time.”

In the chorus of “Better Days,” Ryan sings, "Oh, I know that there’ll be better days/Oh, that sunshine ‘bout to come my way/May we never ever shed another tear for today/ ‘Cause oh, I know that there’ll be better days."

According to Forbes, Ryan told the car company that "the band’s hope is that our new song, ‘Better Days,’ ill bring comfort as we all stay home to combat the Covid-19 outbreak.”

The company is using the ad and the song to promote its offer of zero-percent financing for 84 months and no payments of 90 days, in an attempt to help folks suffering financially during the pandemic.

Two years ago, Fiat Chrysler featured OneRepublic's song "Connection" in a series of ads for its cars.

