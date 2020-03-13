OneRepublic releases new track "Didn't I"; album out May 8

Mosley/Interscope Records

Mosley/Interscope RecordsOneRepublic is back with a new single, and an official album release date.

The band debuted the breakup track “Didn’t I” on Friday, where frontman Ryan Tedder wonders what went wrong in a failed relationship. They also released the video for the song, which was done mostly in one take, as the camera swoops around a warmly lit home giving glimpses at each of the band members in different rooms.

“Didn't I, didn't I, didn't I love you?/Didn't we, didn't we, didn't we fly?/Know that I, know that I still care for you/But didn't we, didn't we say goodbye?” Ryan sings on the track.

The song is off OneRepublic's upcoming album, Human, which drops May 8 and is available for pre-order now. Human will include previously released singles “Rescue Me,” “Somebody to Love,” and “Wanted.”

