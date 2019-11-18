OneRepublic treat fans to intimate concert in exchange for acts of kindness

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty ImagesOneRepublic rewarded a special collection of fans Sunday night via their partnership with Enterprise Rent-A-Car and its campaign 'Share the Code. Hit the Road.'



The band played an intimate show for 1,000 fans at Pappy & Harriet's, a famous venue in Pioneertown, CA. The lucky fans all got tickets thanks to the campaign, and here's how it worked: via the band's charity foundation, Good Life, Ryan Tedder and company gave special codes to a handful of fans who'd performed inspiring acts of kindness. When each of those fans redeemed their codes for tickets, they were then given three additional codes.

Each fan then shared those three codes with deserving people who'd also worked to benefit their community or who'd performed acts of kindness. The pattern was repeated until the codes made their way across the country, and the venue's capacity was reached. Fans then shared their stories at SharetheCode.us.

OneRepublic performed 14 songs at the Sunday gig, including “Apologize,” “Counting Stars" and their recent single, "Wanted," from their upcoming album, Human, due out next year.

In a statement, Ryan said, “Playing to this crowd filled with people who do positive things for their community was inspiring to us as a band, as it speaks so true to the values of our organization, the Good Life Foundation.”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.