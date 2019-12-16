OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder introduces Mad Tasty sparkling hemp water

Elli Lauren

Elli LaurenIt's amazing he has time considering he's usually busy writing and producing songs for the likes of OneRepublic, Adele, U2 and The Jonas Brothers, but Ryan Tedder has launched his own brand of sparkling water.

Mad Tasty is a sugar-free, sweetener-free flavored beverage that contains 20 mg of hemp extract, otherwise known as CBD. Hemp extract is thought to help relieve anxiety, depression and chronic pain, among other health benefits. Mad Tasty is being promoted as being "designed to keep your creative energy flowing."

"Water is boring, and I realized I was constantly dehydrated and not drinking enough of it. Americans have an epidemic of dehydration and too much coffee and stress -- I wanted to tackle all of it for ME -- with one beverage and without SUGAR," said Ryan in a statement.

"I also had countless friends and family around me experiencing and exclaiming the health benefits of hemp extract," he added. "Having battled anxiety and panic attacks myself in 2017, I started using hemp extract and wanted a way to take it every day without the bitter or over sweetened taste of existing beverages on the market."

Mad Tasty is now available in two flavors -- Grapefruit and Watermelon Kiwi -- with a third flavor to be released next year. For every can sold, Mad Tasty donates 12 ounces of clean water through DROP4DROP, a charity that works to bring clean water to people and places in need. You can buy it in so-called hemp-friendly states like Colorado and California, or get it online at MADTASTY.com.

