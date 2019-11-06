OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder on rewarding fans who do good, new music and the one artist he can't talk about

Dennis Leupold

Dennis LeupoldOneRepublic has teamed with Enterprise Rent-a-Car for a promotion called Share the Code, Hit the Road. It rewards fans who've performed inspiring acts of kindness with free tickets to an intimate show by the band later this month. Front man Ryan Tedder tells ABC Audio the promotions allowed them to confirm what they already suspected: Their fans are great people.

"I've always known that, because I've obviously spent a lot of time hanging out with our fans, but now it's like...proof's in the pudding," Ryan tells ABC Audio, adding, "And it's becoming extremely revealing...the nature of our fans, given a show like this and how you get tickets...it's awesome!"

Ryan says at the November 15 concert in California, the venue will be full of "probably the best people on Earth," adding, "I mean, if you want to hang out in a room full of good karma, go to that show!"

And speaking of good karma, Ryan says helping others is now a permanent part of OneRepublic's career plan.

"We've been together 12 years now, and we decided that if we're gonna make it another 10 years, we want to do more than just put out music and sell tickets and just be capitalist pigs," he laughs. "We want to actually, really and truly give back, and do things that have a social impact."

But music's still in the picture: The band's new album Human is coming in 2020. Ryan says the songs are about "what it means to be human...from every angle: faith, love, loss, death, hope...everything."

Ryan's also been working with The Jonas Brothers and Camila Cabello. As for his other famous pal, well, he ain't talking.

"I'm lock and key on Adele," he teases. "I'll just leave it at that."

