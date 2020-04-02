OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder to "Pay It Forward Live" tonight as part of Verizon's streaming entertainment series

Courtesy Verizon

Courtesy VerizonOneRepublic's Ryan Tedder is performing tonight as part of Pay It Forward Live, an online entertainment series sponsored by Verizon in support of small businesses affected by COVID-19.

The Grammy-winning frontman will perform from his home tonight at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch it live on Verizon's Twitter, via Yahoo, or on FIOS Channel 501.

“As we’re all feeling right now, small businesses are a huge part of our daily lives,” says Ryan in a statement. “I’m grateful that I am able to take part in an initiative to help lessen the impact of this crisis.”

As part of the program, Verizon is donating $2.5 million to the Local Initiatives Support Corporation in support of small businesses worldwide.

As you watch the online streams, you can tag small businesses in your local neighborhood that need help and use the #PayItForwardLive hashtag. That will will unlock an additional donation from Verizon of up to $2.5 million.

