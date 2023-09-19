Only Murders Immersive Experience Coming To NYC

Fans of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building are getting a chance to solve Ben Glenroy’s murder.

An immersive crime-solving installation themed around the mystery-comedy’s third season will be open to the public this month in New York City.

“Only Murders in the Building: Backstage at the Goosebury” will be open to the public September 23 and 24 at New York City’s historic United Palace Theater.

The exhibition will feature real costumes and props from the show, and replicas of the sets from Oliver Putnam’s latest Broadway extravaganza, all of which visitors will use to conduct their own investigation.

Tickets are available at feverup.com.

