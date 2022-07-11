‘Only Murders in the Building’ Renewed for Third Season by Hulu

Hulu’s original comedy series, Only Murders in the Building will be back for a third season.
The series stars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez.
Hulu president describes, Only Murders in the Building as the true crown jewel of our slate.
Season 1 of the series was the most watched comedy series in Hulu Originals history.
