‘Only Murders In The Building’ Season 2 Trailer Sets Up Persons Of Interest In Bunny Murder

Hulu unveiled the trailer for the second season of Only Murders in the Building on Tuesday (June 14).

Charles-Haden Savage, Oliver Putnam, and Mabel Mora (Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez) investigate who’s framing them for the latest murder in their building.

Amy Schumer, Cara Delevingne, and Shirley MacLaine join Tina Fey’s podcast host Cinda Canning and Nathan Lane’s deli owner Teddy Dimas in the new season.

Season 2 of “Only Murders in the Building” will premiere on Hulu on June 28.

Did you watch season one of “Only Murders In The Building?”