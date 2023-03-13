Hulu is sharing a teaser of Meryl Streep in Season 3 of “Only Murders in the Building.”
The ad was aired during the Oscars and introduces Streep as a “surprise you never saw coming.”
“Only Murders in the Building” already stars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez.
Check out the trailer on YouTube.
When was the last time a TV show truly surprised you?
Beth
By Beth |
Only Murders Shares Meryl Streep Teaser
