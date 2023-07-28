Ooh-la-la! Elton John adds two French bulldogs to his menagerie

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Now that Elton John‘s tour is over, he’ll likely be spending more time at home, which means he may have time to walk all the new dogs that he and his husband David Furnish have been adding to their menagerie.

Back in June, David posted a photo of an adorable black puppy named Jacob and announced that his and Elton’s two sons, Elijah and Zachary, would be “co-fathering” the dog, with him and Elton as “grandparents.”

On July 28, David revealed the family had acquired two additional dogs: French bulldog puppies named Regine and Nicole. “Here we grow again,” wrote David, adding the hashtag #obsessed.

In March of this year, David revealed that his and Elton’s beloved cocker spaniel Marilyn had passed away just shy of her 18th birthday.

Jacob, Regine and Nicole join the pair of “pandemic puppies” Elton and David bought for their songs in 2020: two impossibly cute German shepherd pups.

It’s not clear just how many dogs Elton owns at this point: Some reports have stated that he owns or has owned as many as 20. His late cocker spaniel Arthur, Marilyn’s mate, was even the best man when he and David had their civil partnership ceremony in 2005.

Despite having a song called “Honky Cat,” Elton’s clearly a dog person; he doesn’t own any felines.

