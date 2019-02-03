Ooo, Ooo, Ooooo Honey! You’re The One That I Want! Danny Talks About Sandy’s Health

There’s been lots of mystery surrounding the health of Olivia Newton-John, and now John Travolta is putting any speculation of her health to rest.

“From what I hear talking to her she’s fine,” Travolta said to Entertainment Tonight. “I think she even made a public announcement in her own video, saying that she was fine.”

After being diagnosed with breast cancer, rumors began to swirl that Olivia’s health was failing after she announced cancer had returned and spread to her shoulder.

Do you think that Olivia’s true health will ever be known? Can you tell if someone is feeling well just by talking with them?

