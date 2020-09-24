Ooooooh A New Flavored Coffee Creamer From Coffee Mate!

Coffee Mate is releasing a new line of coffee creamers that taste like…(wait for it) …coffee.

Yes, in case you have a fear of missing out on fun flavors like funfetti or cookies and cocoa, you will soon be able to buy a coffee creamer that’s designed for people who don’t need it.

There will be 2 new ones: Classic Columbian and Italian Espresso.

If you are still scratching your head about this, Coffee Mate says these creamers will cut any bitterness of your black coffee and make it taste like a “smooth, high-end drink”.

You’ll see the new coffee creamers in the grocery store starting in January.

What is your favorite, must-have, perfect cup of coffee?