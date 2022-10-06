Oops. No Justice Here!

Oops…sorry, you’re not accepted. Bad news for the 4,200 law school applicants who received acceptance emails from Northeastern University: The school might be retracting its invitation. Blaming a “technical error,” officials at the Boston school say the email was sent to thousands of students who have applied in recent years. However, the university has room for only 234 students. “The School of Law quickly sent a clarifying email explaining the error. Individual outreach is also taking place to applicants with concerns. “The School of Law deeply regrets this unintended mistake and is taking steps to ensure that it will not happen in the future.”