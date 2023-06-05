Opening of virtual Jerry Garcia Archive Museum to include concert and tour

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

The virtual Jerry Garcia Archive Museum, which will provide a digital library of historical information about the late Grateful Dead star, is set to open June 7, and the occasion will be celebrated in the metaverse.

Fans interested in checking out the museum can create their own avatar via Neverworld Metaverse, which will allow them to be able to take a tour of the online museum. There they can check out recorded interviews and rare photos, along with Jerry’s fine art. The opening celebration will also feature a free concert by Rainbow Full of Sound, jazz artist Tony Saunders and sound poet Jair-Rohm Parker Wells.

Guests will also receive unique gifts designed by Jerry’s youngest daughter, Keelin Garcia, his wife, Manasha Garcia, and digital artist Nexus Storm, all via airdrop. There will also be a special live presentation by Jerry Garcia archivist Peter Agelasto.

Access to the museum and the concert is free, but fans will need to create their avatars ahead of the event. More info can be found at neverworldgrid.com.

