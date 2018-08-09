OpenTable Will Let You Book Your Favorite Table at Restaurant
By Beth
|
Aug 9, 2018 @ 5:55 PM

Wouldn’t you like to make sure you are sitting near a window and not close to the bathroom at your favorite restaurant? OpenTable is about to fix that.
The online restaurant reservation service is adding the option to pick where you sit.
The option is currently only available at about one-third of the restaurants on the OpenTable web service and app.
Do you have a place you like to sit at your favorite restaurant? Do you feel that you are regularly put at the worst table in the place?

