Oprah Hosting New Talk Show on Apple TV+

Get ready Oprah fans, the media mogul is teaming up with Apple for a new talk show that will stream on Apple TV+. The Oprah Conversation will have Oprah having conversations with newsmakers and leaders on various topics. For her first episode, Oprah will do a show titled, “How To Be Antiracist” that will premiere on July 30 at 4 p.m. Pacific Standard Time. Besides, her talk show Oprah also has a COVID-19 special and a Book Club show that will air on the streaming service too. Do you subscribe to Apple TV+? Are you glad that Oprah is resuming her talk shows?