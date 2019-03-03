Oprah Knows There Will Be Backlash on Interview with Michael Jackson Accusers

Oprah Winfrey acknowledged that she knows there will be criticism for conducting an interview with Michael Jackson’s accusers from the After Neverland documentary.

In the documentary, Oprah will interview two men who claim the late legend sexually abused them as kids.

The show was taped on Wednesday at the New York Times Center. Oprah reportedly told the people in the audience that she was ready to receive the backlash from critics for conducting the interview. Oprah told the audience, ‘This movie transcends Michael Jackson. It allows us to see societal corruption.”

Michael Jackson’s family is not happy about the documentary, calling the alleged victims “opportunists.” The Jackson family also said everyone should let the pop icon rest in peace.

The interview is set to air on March 4 on both HBO and OWN.