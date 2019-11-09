Oprah Reveals New Book Club Book

Set up your place of Zen, grab your favorite bookmark, and prepare to read because Oprah has chosen a new book club pick.

The book is called “Olive, Again” by Elizabeth Strout and is the sequel to her previous book “Olive Kitteridge.”

“I love her because she’s so 100% authentically herself,” Oprah said about the main character in the book. “She always says the things that we are always thinking.”

What’s the name of the last book that you read? Are you a member of Oprah’s Book Club?