Oprah Winfrey is coming to you next year. She will have an arena tour in the early part of 2020. The motivational session will focus on wellness and a healthy lifestyle. Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life In Focus will start in January. Each tour stop will feature high profile guests. Names will be announced in the near future. Have you ever been to an all-day self-help seminar? What did you get out of it?