Oprah’s Annual Favorite Things List Is Here!

‘It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas!’

Oprah Winfrey’s 2022 Favorite Things List is here!

This is her 26th Favorite Things List.

In a statement Oprah said, we are celebrating small businesses-think family-run, local makers, BIPOC and woman-founded and more!

Her list features 104 items ranging from luxe loungewear to beauty products to home, tech and kitchen items.

Have you ever purchased anything from Oprah’s list? What was it?

Click here to see more!