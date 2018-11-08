Oprah Winfrey’s Favorite Things are back for the holidays. One might think Oprah got a little greedy!
In its 22nd year, Winfrey’s list is the longest ever with 107 items she loves.
The cheapest thing on the list is a $15 bottle of black truffle infused hot sauce. One of the pricier choices is a 55 inch TV that disappears into the wall.
For the first time, Winfrey gives 50 items for under $50. These picks will help those of us with tight holiday budgets. The full list will appear in O Magazine when it is released on November 20th. You might be able to get a lot of the list online before that.
Have you ever purchased one of Oprah’s Favorite Things?
Oprah’s Favorite Things for 2018 Revealed
Oprah Winfrey’s Favorite Things are back for the holidays. One might think Oprah got a little greedy!