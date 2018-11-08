Oprah’s Favorite Things for 2018 Revealed

Oprah Winfrey’s Favorite Things are back for the holidays. One might think Oprah got a little greedy!

In its 22nd year, Winfrey’s list is the longest ever with 107 items she loves.

The cheapest thing on the list is a $15 bottle of black truffle infused hot sauce. One of the pricier choices is a 55 inch TV that disappears into the wall.

For the first time, Winfrey gives 50 items for under $50. These picks will help those of us with tight holiday budgets. The full list will appear in O Magazine when it is released on November 20th. You might be able to get a lot of the list online before that.

Have you ever purchased one of Oprah’s Favorite Things?