‘Orange Is the New Black’ to End With Season 7

Bad news for Orange Is The New Black fans, the cast has announced that season seven will be the casts last season.

Netflix debuted season six on July 27th with a video from the cast making the sad announcement. The last few seasons have seen the series’ momentum slow but there are still some issues that need to be resolved before we can say goodbye to our favorite inmates.

What’s going to happen to Blanca? And Taystee after the trial? Is Lorna’s baby OK? These are things we need answers on.

All we know for now is that season seven is coming in 2019, for now, indulge in the guilty pleasure that is Orange Is The New Black before it’s gone.

Are you still watching Orange Is The New Black? Do you think the series should end earlier?