Oranges, Lemons, Limes and Potatoes Have Been Recalled Due to Listeria Contamination

A new recall is in effect for oranges, lemons, limes, and potatoes that have been linked to Listeria. Although no one has become sick, Freshouse II is recalling the fruits and vegetables as an added precaution.

Routine testing found traces of Listeria and some of the food that came in contact with contaminated machines, such as pre-made pizza, and Italian-roasted salmon has been found at Wegman’s.

The affected brands include Freshouse, Nature’s Promise, Fresh From the Start, and Wegmans brand. All of these items came in one, two, three, or four-pound mesh bags.

If you find any of the items in your kitchen be sure to throw it out or return it to the point of purchase for a refund.