Order Up A Chewbacca Frappuccino From Starbucks Before Seeing The New Star Wars

If you want to take fandom to a new level, order up a Chewbacca Frappuccino from Starbucks before heading off to see Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker. Hopefully, the barista is the one you’re looking for because this drink is totally off-menu, created by the good people at totallythebomb.com. Start by asking for caramel drizzle in the cup before making a Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino. Then have whipped cream and more cookie crumbles added to top it off. As with any crazy coffee concoction, tip well and don’t go when the theater crowd lets out. What’s in your go-to off-menu drink?