Oreo Celebrating 110 Years with New Confetti Cake Cookies!

When you’re Oreo, you go all out for milestones! Oreo has introduced a new Chocolate Confetti Cake cookie to celebrate 110 years! Between the typical chocolate wafers, you’ll find rainbow sprinkles in the cream on TOP of the chocolate cake-flavored creme. This limited-edition cookie will be out nationwide on January 31, but you can try to get them early now at Oreo.com! Are you excited to try this new Oreo flavor? Out of all of the flavors Oreo has released over the years, which has been your favorite?

To view this content referenced from Instagram, click here.