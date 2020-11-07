Oreo Dunking Sets Are Back Again

The Oreo Ultimate Dunking set is back for the holidays. Each set includes a mug for your milk. A ‘cookie cage’ that clips onto your mug and helps you stack your Oreos. A cookie tong so you can dip your cookies without using your hands (or use it to fish out your cookie that may have dropped in your milk) A napkin and three packages of Oreos to get you started. You can order your kit on Amazon or go to Walmart to pick it up. Don’t forget to pick up milk and more Oreos! What is your favorite flavor of Oreo cookies? What is your system for eating cookies?