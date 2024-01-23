Oreo Launches New Space Dunk Cookies With A Chance To Win A Trip To The Edge Of Space

Oreo’s newest launch is out of this world! Sort of. The cookie brand is releasing its new Space Dunk Cookie, which features a marshmallow flavor and popping candies in each bite. The cookie, which is officially available for pre-sale, features space images on the cookie. To celebrate the release, Oreo is offering the chance to win a six-hour journey to the edge of space courtesy of Space Perspective’s Spaceship Neptune. Get more info and sign up at LiftOff.Oreo.com What do you think of these new cookies? What would you want to see at the edge of space? Why or why wouldn’t you want to travel to the edge of space?

