Oreo Releasing Limited-Edition Cookies For Pride Month

June is Pride month, and to celebrate, Oreo has teamed up the LGBTQ+ advocacy group PFLAG National for a limited special edition Pride cookie pack.

Each pack of cookies is overed with bright messages of love and support, and space for you to add your own personal notes, and every cookie is stamped with the word “PROUD”

The marketing director said, “Words of love are needed now more than ever. This pack is our love letter to the LGBTQ+ community and we hope that allies everywhere take advantage of the open space to write their own messages of support and share with family and friends.”

The Pride packs are available for pre-sale online, and available nationwide on Wednesday, May 18.

