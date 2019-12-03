Oreo Reveals 2019 Mystery Flavor

It’s been a secret for a long time, but now the folks at Oreo cookies have finally revealed their 2019 mystery flavor.
The flavor that has left people scratching their heads was revealed by Oreo in an Instagram post, and that flavor is “churro.”
Despite the flavor being revealed today, the mystery cookie made its debut back in September and cookie lovers had until November 10 to guess the flavor.
Just in case you’re wondering, someone did guess the flavor correctly and won $50,000.
Did you guess the mystery Oreo flavor? What’s your favorite Oreo cookie flavor?