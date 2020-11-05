Beth

Oreos With Red Creme Is Coming For The Holidays

The holidays are here, and red creme-filled Oreos are about to hit shelves. So far, the festive treats have been spotted at Target and online at Walmart.  According to the package, the cookies look different but will have the same traditional flavor.  Will you purchase these Oreos with red creme? Is it too early to put out Christmas goodies at stores?

 