Original ‘Lion King’ Animators Aren’t Happy About Disney’s Remake

Taking in over a billion dollars at the box office, it’s safe to say fans are all in when it comes to the “live-action” remake of The Lion King. But there is one group who can’t feel the love tonight.

Many of those who worked on the 1994 animated original told HuffPost they’re upset that the new film was made.

“It kind of hurts,” said designer David Stephan, who takes a swipe at Disney’s motivations, adding, “‘Yeah, we just want to make money.’ That’s disappointing as an artist, from a studio that was founded on originality and art.”

Several of the 13 artists the site spoke with wouldn’t go on record, with three admitting flat out they will not see the new film in theaters.

