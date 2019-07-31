Original producer of Whitney's "Higher Love" hints that more reworked Whitney songs may follow

RCA Records

Whitney Houston has her first chart hit in 10 years with a remix of "Higher Love," a song she first recorded in 1990 during sessions for her album I'm Your Baby Tonight. The idea to rework the song -- which was only released in Japan -- came from its original producer, Narada Michael Walden, the man behind nearly all of Whitney's classic hits.

According to Walden, he told a friend who was in touch with Whitney's estate that "Higher Love" could be a "big, big record for Whitney right now."

"That song, the way she sang it...with what we're going through in the world, the message of 'Higher Love' would be great," he recalls telling his pal.

The estate liked the idea, and hired Walden to take Whitney's vocal and other elements and give it an updated sound. Then, the estate brought in DJ/producer KYGO to give it an ultra-modern remix. It's now been embraced with open arms worldwide, and Walden thinks he knows why.

"I think we miss Whitney and we realize what a treasure she was," he tells ABC Radio. "And to hear that particular song, what she did with it, it's just, like, dynamite. I'm very, very proud for Whitney in heaven, to be able to feel like we're honoring her and her family."

Walden also hints that "Higher Love" may be just the first of an entire album of reworked Whitney songs.

"Clive Davis...spoke to me and said that if this does well, that he'd be very open to put out an album on Whitney," he reveals. And Walden's all for it.

"I just want to keep all these beautiful things coming that are in honor of her," he tells ABC Radio. "We love our icons. We want to keep them fresh."



