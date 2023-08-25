Original Whitesnake guitarist Bernie Marsden dies; David Coverdale pays tribute

C Brandon/Redferns via Getty Images

Whitesnake frontman David Coverdale is paying tribute to the band’s original guitarist, Bernie Marsden, who passed away Thursday, August 24, at the age of 72.

Marsden’s death was confirmed by his family on social media. ”On behalf of his family, it is with deep sadness we announce the death of Bernie Marsden. Bernie died peacefully on Thursday,” they wrote. “Bernie never lost his passion for music, writing and recording new songs until the end.”

Whitesnake was formed in 1978 by Coverdale, Marsden and guitarist Micky Moody. Marsden wrote several of the band’s early songs, including their huge hit “Here I Go Again” as well as “Fool For Your Loving,” “She’s A Woman,” “Rough An’ Ready” and more.

“I’ve just woken up to the awful news that my old friend & former Snake Bernie Marsden has passed,” Coverdale shared on X, formerly known as Twitter. “My sincere thoughts & prayers to his beloved family, friends & fans. A genuinely funny, gifted man, whom I was honored to know & share a stage with RIP, Bernie XXX.”

