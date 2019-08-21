Orlando Bloom opens up about the importance of sex and intimacy in his relationship with Katy Perry

Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/ Getty ImagesKaty Perry and Orlando Bloom have both said they're making sure to build a strong foundation for their relationship before they tie the knot. In a new interview with Australia’s News.com.au, Bloom opens up about how sex, intimacy and little acts of kindness are all a big part of that foundation

“In every important relationship, it’s always the little things you do for each other that add up,” he says.

“…Things like writing a note, showing appreciation for that person and making sure they feel that you care, that you see what they’re doing, that you appreciate what they’re doing and that you try to make them feel safe and connected and grounded,” he adds. “That’s something that I think we both try to do for one another.”

“We’re doing great,” he adds. “Being engaged is a lot of work, but we’re building a castle that we can inhabit, a metaphorical castle.”

Without getting too specific, Orlando also talks about how his sex life with Katy figures into the equation, saying he "feels pretty good" about that part of their relationship.

“I would say that sex is a really important part of life because it’s a way to connect, it’s a way to show intimacy,” he says. “Intimacy is an incredibly important part of life because if you can be intimate with somebody, then you’re blessed, right?”

Katy and Orlando got engaged on Valentine’s Day this year. They’ve both been married before: Katy to comedian Russell Brand and Orlando to model Miranda Kerr, with whom he has an eight-year-old son, Finn. They have yet to announce a wedding date.

Orlando’s new show, Carnival Row, debuts on Amazon Prime August 30.

