Orlando State Attorney Releases “Shoot Review” of Pulse Nightclub Massacre

The state Attorney who represents Orange and Osceola Counties is holding a news conference Wednesday morning about the Pulse Nightclub shooting in 2016.

State Attorney Aramis D. Ayala is providing a “shoot review” on whether officers who fired their weapons at the Pulse Nightclub were justified.

Over 400 shots were fired by 15 people, 14 of those people were law enforcement the other was the suspect.



https://www.850wftl.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/Shoot-Review.mp3

The FBI says that Omar Mateen opened fire at the nightclub on June 12, 2016 killing 49 people and injuring

more than 50 others.

Mateen was killed by a SWAT team that stormed the building after a long standoff.

Mateen’s widow, Noor Ssalman, was acquitted in March 2018 of lying to the FBI and helping her husband plan the attack.