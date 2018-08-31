Orson Welles Final Film Will Finally Debut This Weekend

After a lengthy legal battle, fans of Orson Welles will at long last get to see his final piece of work.
The Other Side of the Wind now has a trailer and will debut on Netflix this November. It was a work he didn’t get to complete before his death in 1985.
Welles had asked fellow director Peter Bogdanovich, who also stars in the film as a filmmaking rival to its protagonist, to finish the film.
The film is debuting on Thursday at the Venice International Film Festival. Welles calls it his best work ever. But what is it about?
Which movie from Welles is your favorite of all-time?

 

