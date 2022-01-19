Oscar Mayer Introduces New Bologna-Inspired Face Mask

Remember as a kid biting holes in your bologna to create a bologna face mask, well if you don’t you truly missed out.

Now you can take advantage of the childhood must-do, with new Oscar Mayer bologna-inspired face masks.

Oscar Mayer teamed up with Seoul Mamas – a Korean beauty and skincare company. The masks a hydrating and restoring hydrogel that promotes skin elasticity, improve hydration and moisture retention, offer anti-inflammatory benefits, and provide protection for the skin.

What is your go-to face mask?