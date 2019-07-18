Oscar Mayer Is Renting Out Its Iconic Wienermobile on Airbnb

How would you like to stay inside of the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile? Now you can book a one-night stay in the most iconic hot dog ever. The one-bedroom, one-bathroom AirBnB rents for $136 per night, plus taxes and fees and will be making a stop in Chicago for Lollapalooza weekend, August 1st – 3rd. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to reserve the hot dog on wheels until July 24th and the rollout will happen sometime during the day so you’ll have to hover the website to grab it. There is one major requirement to rent the Wienermobile, you must be a verified AirBnB user and have positive reviews. Amenities include a mini-fridge stocked with Oscar Mayer hot dogs and all the Chicago toppings and an Oscar Mayer roller grill to take home. Oh, and you can’t drive it. How would you like to stay in the Wienermobile?