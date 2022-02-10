Oscar-nominated Summer of Soul doc to air on ABC this month; expanded soundtrack LP coming in June

Searchlight Pictures

Want to watch the Oscar-nominated documentary Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised), but don’t have Hulu or Disney+? You’re in luck.

The acclaimed film, which documents the six-week-long, star-studded 1969 New York City event The Harlem Cultural Festival, will have its broadcast television premiere on Sunday, February 20, at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

The festival, the tapes of which sat on a shelf for decades, featured a huge lineup of soul, blues, Latin, jazz, gospel and R&B stars. Among the artists you’ll see performing in the film are Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Mahalia Jackson, Gladys Knight & the Pips, Sly and the Family Stone, The 5th Dimension, The Staple Singers, B.B. King and The Temptations‘ David Ruffin and more.

In related news, while a digital and CD version of the movie’s soundtrack is out now, an expanded two-LP version of the album will be released on June 17. It includes 17 songs selected by the documentary’s director, drummer Questlove of The Roots. Target will offer a single-LP version pressed on red vinyl. You can pre-order both now.

The album’s track listing gives you an idea of how varied the lineup was at the festival, an event that was all but forgotten because it was overshadowed by Woodstock, which took place around the same time:

The Chambers Brothers — “Uptown”

B.B. King — “Why I Sing the Blues”

The 5th Dimension — “Don’t Cha Hear Me Callin’ to Ya”

The 5th Dimension — “Aquarius/Let the Sunshine In (The Flesh Failures)”

David Ruffin — “My Girl”

The Edwin Hawkins Singers — “Oh Happy Day”

The Staple Singers — “It’s Been a Change”

The Operation Breadbasket Orchestra & Choir featuring Mahalia Jackson and Mavis Staples — “Precious Lord Take My Hand”

Gladys Knight & The Pips — “I Heard It Through the Grapevine”

Mongo Santamaria — “Watermelon Man”

Ray Barretto — “Together”

Herbie Mann — “Hold On, I’m Comin'”

Sly & The Family Stone — “Sing a Simple Song”

Sly & The Family Stone — “Everyday People”

Abbey Lincoln and Max Roach — “Africa”

Nina Simone — “Backlash Blues”

Nina Simone — “Are You Ready”

