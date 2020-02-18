Oscar-winning Bond theme singer Sam Smith approves of "amazing, beautiful" new Bond tune

C Flanigan/FilmMagic

C Flanigan/FilmMagicSam Smith won an Oscar for "Writing's on the Wall," his theme song for the James Bond movie SPECTRE. So what do they think of "No Time to Die," the brand-new Bond theme by teen Grammy queen Billie Eilish? Turns out Sam has nothing but good things to say about it -- while acknowledging how many expectations come with being asked to write one.

"It depends on how much pressure you put on yourself. I put a lot of pressure on myself," Sam told London's Capital Radio. "I didn't realize how, y'know, people really have in their head what a Bond song is, so you're never gonna please everyone."

But, speaking about Billie's new song, they said "It's so beautiful," adding, "She's done such a beautiful job and she's kept it classic, which I'm so happy about. Yeah, I'm really impressed, I think it's amazing. Everything she does, I think is amazing!"

What's not so amazing is the circumstances under which Sam listened to "No Time to Die." During their interview with Capital Radio, the singer admitted, "I literally woke up, like, an hour and a bit ago, and I was sitting on the toilet listening to it."

Um, TMI, Sam.

No Time to Die the movie will be in theaters in April.

