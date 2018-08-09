Oscars Add “Popular Film” Category and Shorten Show to Boost Low Ratings

Shocked by tanking television ratings the Academy Awards, the organization behind the Oscars, said on Wednesday it is making some changes to the telecast. They are shortening the show by giving out statuettes during the commercials and they are adding a category for blockbuster films.

Yet adding a category for “outstanding achievement in popular film,” as John Bailey, the president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, put it in a letter to members, could create new problems for the beleaguered organization.

What if a movie many see as a legitimate best picture contender — the worldwide smash “Black Panther,” for instance — receives a nomination for the populist Oscar but not for best overall picture? Does that mean “Black Panther” and films like it are second-class citizens?

The “popular film” category will make its debut at the next Oscars ceremony, which will be held on Feb. 24 and televised on ABC.

The academy’s board also voted to keep the telecast to three hours, which it described as an effort to deliver “a more accessible Oscars for our viewers worldwide.” To trim the telecast — the last show, in March, stretched nearly four hours — the academy said it would present “select categories” during commercial breaks, with the winning moments edited and aired later during the broadcast.

A third change will not take effect until 2020, the academy said. The telecast will be held earlier in the year in an attempt to speed up Hollywood’s awards season, which in recent years has stretched to four solid months of ceremonies. By the time the Oscars roll around, there is little suspense about who will win what, and the honorees themselves have a catatonic look, having been trotted from one awards podium to the next.

The change in dates may force other telecasts, including the Grammy Awards, to recalibrate their own positions on the calendar.

