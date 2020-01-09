Oscars Host 2020: No Host for Second Year in a Row

The Oscars will go hostless for the second year in a row. ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke made the announcement Wednesday, while at the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour Burke said, “Let me confirm it now, together with the Academy, that there will be no traditional host this year.” Without a host last year, the award show went from up 26.54 million viewers in 2018 to 30 million viewers in 2019. The 92nd Academy Awards will air on ABC on Sunday, Feb. 9. Will you be watching the Oscars this year?